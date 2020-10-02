02 Oct

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 02.10.2020 (AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPCAD)

October 2, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7141; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7155 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6965. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7230. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7325. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the cloud’s downside border and fix below 0.7045.

AUDUSD
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.3324; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3290 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3505. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3240. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3235. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the cloud’s upside border and fix above 1.3405.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPCAD, “Great Britain Pound vs Canadian Dollar”

GBPCAD is trading at 1.7148; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.7080 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.7405. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.7010. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.6915.

GBPCAD

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

