05 Oct

Grain Analysis: China hasn’t yet fulfilled the conditions of the trade deal with the US

October 5, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

China hasn’t yet fulfilled the conditions of the trade deal with the US

China’s purchase of US grains and soybeans under the Phase 1 of the trade deal may be the main factor behind the possible increase in US grain and soybean prices. The US and China signed it at the beginning of this year. Under this agreement, China pledged to purchase US agricultural commodities worth $36.5 billion in 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it purchased food for only $ 8.6 billion in January-July. Of course, there is a risk that China will not fully comply with the terms of the trade deal. In particular, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue warned about this. However, if China does start to increase US grain purchases, this could be an additional boost to price increases.The second factor in their possible growth is the low grain harvest in the US Midwest this year due to heavy rains and spring floods.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
MA(200) Neutral
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy
Bollinger Bands Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 408
Stop loss Below 380

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

