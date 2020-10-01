01 Oct

Global equities’ rally intact

October 1, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

Top daily news

Stock market advance continues currently after a bullish session Wednesday on additional stimulus hopes. Tesla rose 2.37% outperforming the market, while Amazon shares rose 0.12% -underperforming.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change
EUR USD +0.03%
GBP USD +0.62%
USD JPY +0.13%
The Dollar weakening continues currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 16:30 CET expected to show 850 thousand Americans likely sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 870 thousand the previous week, while ISM Manufacturing PMI report is due at 18:00 CET . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slid 0.1% Wednesday despite a stronger than expected Chicago-area business activity in September as Chicago PMI jumped to 62.4 from 51.2, while pending home sales in August continued to rise at record pace. EUR/USD joined GBP/USD’s continued climbing yesterday as German retail sales rose 3.1% over month in August when an 0.4% gain was forecast. Both pairs are higher currently. AUD/USD continued climbing while USD/JPY reversed its rising yesterday with the dynamics reversed for USD/JPY again currently.

Stock Market news

Indices Change
Dow Jones Index +0.65%
Australian Stock Index +0.98%
Hang Seng Index +0.79%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently after rebounding on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said he was hopeful about striking a deal as House Democrats unveiled a new $2.2 trillion bill late Monday. The three main US stock indexes recorded gains ranging from 0.7% to 1.2%. European stock indexes are rising currently after advancing Wednesday. Asian indexes are mostly higher today in thin trading led by Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 All Ordinaries index as Tokyo stock exchange was closed due to technical problems.

Commodity Market news

Commodities Change
Brent Crude Oil -0.23%
WTI Crude -0.28%
Brent is pulling back today. US Energy Information Administration reported US crude inventory fell by 2 million barrels last week, third weekly decline in a row. Prices ended higher Wednesday. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained: November WTI rose 2.4% but is lower currently. December Brent crude closed 1.8% higher at $42.30 a barrel on Wednesday.

Gold Market News

Metals Change
Gold +0.02%
Gold prices are rebounding today. December gold lost 0.4% to $1895.50 an ounce on Wednesday.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

Financial News Stock Market News
State aid is biggest Brexit dispute between UK and EU – there’s a workable compromise Sep 30, 2020 - By Steve Peers, University of Essex Officials from the UK and the EU are meeting at a crunch point in the negotiations for a future free trade agreement. A number of issues could scupper the talks, but perhaps the biggest…
Global Stock Markets: Keep Your Eye on This Remarkable “Divergence” Sep 30, 2020 - Incredibly, the Stoxx 600 is lower today than it was in March 2000 By Elliott Wave International As you probably know, a "divergence" occurs when one financial market behaves differently from a related financial market. Such occurrences often portend trend…
Cycle Analysis and Projected Price Over Next 15 Days Sep 29, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Today Chris shares our Pre-Market Video Update that is usually reserved for subscribers of the Technical Trader newsletter service. In this Pre-Market Video Update, Chris walks through the charts of the S&P500, Gold, Silver, US Dollar, Bonds,…