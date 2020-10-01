Global equities’ rally intact

October 1, 2020
Stock market advance continues currently after a bullish session Wednesday on additional stimulus hopes. Tesla rose 2.37% outperforming the market, while Amazon shares rose 0.12% -underperforming.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.03%
|GBP USD
|+0.62%
|USD JPY
|+0.13%
The Dollar weakening continues currently
ahead of the US Labor Department report at 16:30 CET expected to show 850 thousand Americans likely sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 870 thousand the previous week, while ISM Manufacturing PMI report is due at 18:00 CET . The live dollar index
data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slid 0.1% Wednesday despite a stronger than expected Chicago-area business activity in September as Chicago PMI jumped to 62.4 from 51.2, while pending home sales in August continued to rise at record pace. EUR/USD
joined GBP/USD’s
continued climbing yesterday as German retail sales rose 3.1% over month in August when an 0.4% gain was forecast. Both pairs are higher currently. AUD/USD
continued climbing while USD/JPY
reversed its rising yesterday with the dynamics reversed for USD/JPY
again currently.
Stock Market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.65%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.98%
|Hang Seng Index
|+0.79%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently after rebounding on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said he was hopeful about striking a deal as House Democrats unveiled a new $2.2 trillion bill late Monday. The three main US stock indexes recorded gains ranging from 0.7% to 1.2%. European stock indexes are rising currently after advancing Wednesday. Asian indexes are mostly higher today in thin trading led by Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 All Ordinaries index as Tokyo stock exchange was closed due to technical problems.
Commodity Market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.23%
|WTI Crude
|-0.28%
Brent
is pulling back today. US Energy Information Administration reported US crude inventory fell by 2 million barrels last week, third weekly decline in a row. Prices ended higher Wednesday. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
futures gained: November WTI
rose 2.4% but is lower currently. December Brent
crude closed 1.8% higher at $42.30 a barrel on Wednesday.
Gold Market News
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.02%
Gold prices are rebounding today. December gold lost 0.4% to $1895.50 an ounce on Wednesday.
