Global equities’ rally intact

ahead of the US Labor Department report at 16:30 CET expected to show 850 thousand Americans likely sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 870 thousand the previous week, while ISM Manufacturing PMI report is due at 18:00 CET . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slid 0.1% Wednesday despite a stronger than expected Chicago-area business activity in September as Chicago PMI jumped to 62.4 from 51.2, while pending home sales in August continued to rise at record pace. EUR/USD joined GBP/USD’s continued climbing yesterday as German retail sales rose 3.1% over month in August when an 0.4% gain was forecast. Both pairs are higher currently. AUD/USD continued climbing while USD/JPY reversed its rising yesterday with the dynamics reversed for USD/JPY again currently.