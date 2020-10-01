Global equities’ rally intact

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.65% Australian Stock Index +0.98% Hang Seng Index +0.79%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently after rebounding on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said he was hopeful about striking a deal as House Democrats unveiled a new $2.2 trillion bill late Monday. The three main US stock indexes recorded gains ranging from 0.7% to 1.2%. European stock indexes are rising currently after advancing Wednesday. Asian indexes are mostly higher today in thin trading led by Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 All Ordinaries index as Tokyo stock exchange was closed due to technical problems.