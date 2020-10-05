Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 05.10.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is still consolidating around 1.1720. Today, the pair may grow to reach 1.1744 and then resume falling towards 1.1684. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to return to 1.1720 and then continue trading within the downtrend with the first target at 1.1673.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is still consolidating at 1.2900. Possibly, today the pair may grow to reach 1.2966 and then form a new descending structure towards 1.2828 or even continue falling with the first target at 1.2740.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After finishing the ascending correctional structure at 78.80, USDRUB is expected to form a new descending wave with the first target at 76.40.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still forming the fifth structure of the current ascending wave with the target at 106.00. After that, the instrument may fall towards 105.00, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form start another decline with the target at 103.25.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading close to the downside border of a wide consolidation range. The main scenario implies that the price may expand the range down to 0.9155 and then start another growth towards the upside border at 0.9218. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume moving upwards with the target at 0.9283 or even 0.9350.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After completing two descending structures along with the correction at 0.7188, AUDUSD is expected to form the third one with the first target at 0.7017. After that, the instrument may correct in the form of a Flag pattern towards 0.7160 and then resume trading downwards to reach 0.7070.





BRENT

After finishing the descending wave at 39.00, Brent is expected to grow towards 40.80 and then start another correction to reach 40.00, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may continue moving upwards with the first target at 43.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1893.60, Gold is expected to consolidate around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct towards 1905.00; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 1882.50.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

After falling and reaching 10400.00, BTCUSD has finished the correction towards 10700.00. Today, the asset may form a new descending structure to break 10400.00 and then continue trading within the downtrend with the short-term target at 9600.00.





S&P 500

After finishing the descending impulse at 3310.2, the S&P index has completed the correction towards 3372.0; right now, it is consolidating below the latter level. Possibly, the asset may form a new descending structure to break 3300.0 and then resume falling with the short-term target at 3202.5.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.