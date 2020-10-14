14 Oct

Financial (XLF) and Banking (KRE) Sectors Enter Full Blown Bear Market

October 14, 2020

By TheTechnicalTraders

With the SP500 making new highs the financial and banking sectors have entered a full-blown bear market.  Companies like JP Morgan who do share buybacks and have a killer trading division (which masks other suffering divisions) are expected to survive, but with credit card and mortgage defaults increasing daily this sector is expected to continue suffering for a while longer.  Watch my video below to learn more.

