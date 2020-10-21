21 Oct

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 21.10.2020 (GBPUSD, EURJPY)

October 21, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the previous rising wave has transformed into a new sideways correction between 23.6% and 50.0% fibo. Possibly, GBPUSD may yet resume growing towards 61.8% fibo at 1.3174 and then 76.0% fibo at 1.3288. Such a movement will signal further growth to reach the high at 1.3482. However, there is another scenario that implies further decline to break the low at 1.2675 but it’s very unlikely.

GBPUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H1 chart, a local divergence on MACD made the pair fall and attempt to test 50.0% fibo several times. However, after each test, the asset has failed to update both local highs and the key high at 1.3083, thus hinting at further decline towards 61.8% fibo at 1.2831. If the instrument breaks the resistance at 1.3083, the correction will be over.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GBPUSD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURJPY, “Euro vs. Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after finishing the descending wave, the asset is forming a new rising impulse, which may later transform into a proper wave to break the high at 127.07 and then continue towards the long-term 61.8% fibo at 128.65. However, to confirm this scenario, the market must break 61.8% and 76.0% fibo at 125.29 and 125.94 respectively. If it fails, EURJPY may form another mid-term descending wave to break the low at 122.38 and then continue falling to reach 61.8% and 76.0% fibo at 122.28 and 121.18 respectively.

EURJPY_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H1 chart, the pair has reached the local high at 125.08. After breaking it, the instrument may continue growing towards 61.8% and 76.0% fibo at 125.29 and 125.94 respectively. The local support is the low at 123.02.

EURJPY_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Earnings Season: Here’s What Stock Investors Need to Know Oct 21, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International - Many investors and financial journalists believe that corporate earnings play a large role in driving stock market prices. Here's just a couple of headlines from Oct. 13: Stocks open mixed on first day of earnings…
Bitcoin hits $12,000 on Paypal move: Time is up for Bitcoin deniers Oct 21, 2020 - By George Prior - Paypal’s decision to allow customers to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin underscores that Bitcoin deniers and cryptocurrency cynics are on the wrong side of history, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial…
A Wall of Worry Provides a Great Buying Opportunity for NFLX and SNAP Oct 21, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - For a bull trend to perpetuate it occasionally needs to climb a wall of worry. Bearish investors are always on the lookout for a theme that will provide them with an opportunity to short a stock or…