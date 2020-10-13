EURUSD Trades Flat, But Steady Above 1.1800

By Orbex
The euro currency is trading rather muted on Monday. Price action did not make many gains as the US markets are closed on account of Columbus Day bank holiday.
On an intraday basis, the euro briefly tested the 1.1800 level. The euro was pushed back higher after prices were rejected below this level.
Looking at the Stochastics oscillator, we could see another bout of strength in the common currency.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
Therefore, it is quite possible for the 1.1900 level to become the next key resistance level to be tested.
By Orbex