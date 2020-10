Equities advance halts after Trumps positive corona test

ahead of the US non-farm payrolls report at 16:30 CET today. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slipped 0.1% Thursday despite Labor Department report below expected 837 thousand Americans filed for first-time benefits instead of forecast of 850,000. At the same time the Institute of Supply Management’s manufacturing index slipped to 54.6 in September from a 21-month high of 56. A reading of 50 or above indicates improving conditions. EUR/USD while GBP/USD moved lower yesterday. Pound is higher against the Dollar currently while euro is down. USD/JPY joined AUD/USD’s continued rising yesterday with yen rising against the greenback currently while Australian dollar is lower.