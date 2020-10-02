Equities advance halts after Trumps positive corona test

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -1.09% Australian Stock Index -1.39% Nikkei Index -0.24% GB 100 Index -0.6%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are lower currently after extending gains Thursday. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded gains ranging from 0.1% to 1.4% as House Democrats approved a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus plan awhile talks drag on between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. European stock indexes are down today after ending mostly higher Thursday. Asian indexes are mixed currently with Australia’s All Ordinaries ASX 200 Index leading retreaters after the release of disappointing Australian retail sales data.