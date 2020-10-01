01 Oct

CORN Analysis: Lower US supplies bullish for corn price

October 1, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

Lower US supplies bullish for corn price

US Department of Agriculture quarterly report showed corn stockpiles dropped by 3.02 billion bushels during the three months ended September 1. Corn stocks totaled 1.99 billion bushels as of September 1. They were forecast at 2.25 billion bushels, 13.1% higher than the supplies available, according to Reuters. Corn futures rallied over 4% yesterday after the USDA report. Lower supply of corn is bullish for corn prices.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 385.4
Stop loss Below 363.4

