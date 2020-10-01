CORN Analysis: Lower US supplies bullish for corn price

Lower US supplies bullish for corn price
US Department of Agriculture quarterly report showed corn stockpiles dropped by 3.02 billion bushels during the three months ended September 1. Corn stocks totaled 1.99 billion bushels as of September 1. They were forecast at 2.25 billion bushels, 13.1% higher than the supplies available, according to Reuters. Corn futures rallied over 4% yesterday after the USDA report. Lower supply of corn is bullish for corn prices.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 385.4
|Stop loss
|Below 363.4
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com
