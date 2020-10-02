CATTLE Analysis: Falling grain supplies bullish for LCATTLE

Falling grain supplies bullish for LCATTLE
US Department of Agriculture quarterly report of September 30 showed domestic supplies of soybean, corn and wheat fell in the three months ending in September 1 more than expected. As a result of the report prices of futures on soybeans, corn and wheat rose more than 3%. Feed grain prices are a primary input in producing animal protein. Lower feed grain supplies and higher feed prices are bullish for LCATTLE.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 113.33
|Stop loss
|Below 109.08
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter