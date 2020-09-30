Brigadier Gold Begins First Drill Program at San Agustin Gold Mine

Source: Bob Moriarty for Streetwise Reports 09/30/2020

Bob Moriarty of 321gold profiles this explorer that recently optioned a large gold-silver property in Mexico.

While the two candidates for the presidency of the US continue to impress the entire world with their keen judgment and sense of superior leadership, the metals cannot quite figure out which direction to proceed. For a couple of days it looked like they would rocket higher but it is a weak part of the season and I continue to hope for more of a correction to squeeze out the last of the Johnny-come-latelys.

A young, new company in the resource space recently optioned a gold/silver package in Sinaloa, Mexico. On the one hand, it’s not a cheap deal. On the other hand, it does happen to have over 160 mines and mine workings going back hundreds of years. It’s a 3,954 hectare property the company calls the Picachos gold-silver project.

Brigadier Gold Ltd. (BRG:TSX.V; BGADF:OTCBB) came into the gold and silver resource arena in June. The shares shot up to $0.60 before correcting back to about $0.25. Management has raised $4.2 million for exploration. In addition 14 million warrants are solidly in the money and would bring it an additional $1.4 million.

Terms on the option include an initial payment of US$275,000 and four million shares of BRG along with an exploration requirement of $3.85 million US over a five-year period. When Brigadier outlines a resource of over 350,000 ounces in the inferred category they will need to fork over an additional 1 million shares. When a feasibility study is complete the company must come up with yet another 1 million shares in addition to $750,000 in cash in USD. Upon commercial production an additional $2 million USD is required. And there is a 2% NSR.

I think I may have mentioned the 100% option deal was not cheap. But they are in elephant country and with 160 former mines to poke through, they ought to be able to find something worthwhile.

The company has hit the ground running. Just two days ago the company announced the start of a Phase 1 5,000-diamond drill program, the first modern exploration on the property. It will consist of some 40 holes targeting four different high-grade gold, silver veins.

Past channel sample grades verge on the obscene including 26.2 g/t Au and 114 g/t Ag over a meter at Tejones, 32.3 g/t Au with 110 g/t Ag over 1.5 meters at San Agustin and 184.9 g/t Au and 61 g/t Ag in 1.2 meters also at San Agustin. At Fermin they reported 194 g/t Ag and 1.6% Cu with 1.1% Pb. At Mochomos they showed 18.5 g/t Au and 570 g/t Ag over half a meter.

Brigadier Gold is an advertiser on 321gold. I have not bought shares. Do your own due diligence.

Brigadier Gold

BRG-V $0.25 (Sep 30, 2020)

BGADF OTCBB 99 million shares

Brigadier Gold website

Bob Moriarty

President: 321gold

Archives

321gold

Bob Moriarty founded 321gold.com, with his late wife, Barbara Moriarty, more than 16 years ago. They later added 321energy.com to cover oil, natural gas, gasoline, coal, solar, wind and nuclear energy. Both sites feature articles, editorial opinions, pricing figures and updates on current events affecting both sectors. Previously, Moriarty was a Marine F-4B and O-1 pilot with more than 832 missions in Vietnam. He holds 14 international aviation records.

Disclosure:

1) Bob Moriarty: I, or members of my immediate household or family, own shares of the following companies mentioned in this article: None. Brigadier Gold is an advertiser on 321 Gold. I determined which companies would be included in this article based on my research and understanding of the sector.

2) The following companies mentioned are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the author and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The author is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The author was not paid by Streetwise Reports for this article. Streetwise Reports was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this article. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports requires contributing authors to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Streetwise Reports relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Streetwise Reports has no means of verifying its accuracy.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.