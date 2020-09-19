WTI Crude Oil Speculators slightly raised their bullish bets higher following 5 down weeks

By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

WTI Crude Oil Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large energy speculators edged their bullish net positions higher in the WTI Crude Oil futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of WTI Crude Oil futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 449,744 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday September 15th. This was a weekly uptick by 378 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of 449,366 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) climbing by 11,868 contracts (to a weekly total of 649,093 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) rose by a lesser amount of 11,490 contracts for the week (to a total of 199,349 contracts).

Crude oil speculators paused paring their bets this week with a slight increase in their bullish positioning. Previously, speculators had cut their bullish bets for five straight weeks (by a total of -86,900 contracts over that period) and in six out of the previous seven weeks as well. The declines in speculative positions over the past few months has dropped the overall net position under the +500,000 net contract level for a third consecutive week. Bullish positions had previously remained above that level for twenty straight weeks, dating back to the middle of April.

WTI Crude Oil Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of -474,847 contracts on the week. This was a weekly rise of 5,335 contracts from the total net of -480,182 contracts reported the previous week.

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the WTI Crude Oil Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $38.28 which was a rise of $1.52 from the previous close of $36.76, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

Article By CountingPips.com