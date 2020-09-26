WTI Crude Oil Speculators pushed their bullish bets higher for a 2nd week

By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

WTI Crude Oil Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large energy speculators raised their bullish net positions in the WTI Crude Oil futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of WTI Crude Oil futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 472,769 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday September 22nd. This was a weekly gain of 23,025 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of 449,744 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) sliding by -1,159 contracts (to a weekly total of 647,934 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) dropped by -24,184 contracts for the week (to a total of 175,165 contracts).

The Crude Oil speculative net positions rose this week for the second consecutive week and increased by the largest-one week gain of the past sixteen weeks. Net positions have bounced back over the past two weeks after previously declining for five straight weeks that had trimmed the bullish position by a total of -86,900 contracts. Despite this week’s rise, the overall bullish standing remains under the +500,000 net contract level for the fourth straight week.

WTI Crude Oil Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of -492,699 contracts on the week. This was a weekly decrease of -17,852 contracts from the total net of -474,847 contracts reported the previous week.

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the WTI Crude Oil Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $39.60 which was a boost of $1.32 from the previous close of $38.28, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

Article By CountingPips.com