WHEAT Analysis: Higher global wheat supply expectations bearish for wheat price

Higher global wheat supply expectations bearish for wheat price
The US Department of Agriculture World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates September report a week ago forecast larger global 2020/21 supplies and higher stocks. Total 2020/21 net wheat production is now forecast at record 770.5 million bushels, up 4.5 million tons, mainly due to expected higher production in Australia and Canada. Projected 2020/21 world ending stocks are increased 2.6 million tons to a new record 319.4 million. Expectations of ample global wheat supply are bearish for wheat price.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
|Fibonacci
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 534.3
|Stop loss
|Above 556.8
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com
