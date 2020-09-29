USDJPY Analysis: Preparing for the publication of the significant statistics

Preparing for the publication of the significant statistics
An upward movement signifies the weakening of the Japanese yen against the US dollar. This week, Japan will release various economic indicators every day. Tokyo Core CPI for September will be released on Tuesday, Retail Sales, Housing Starts and Industrial Production for August – on Wednesday, Tankan Large Manufacturers Index (indicator of industrial activity) for the 3rd quarter – on Thursday, Unemployment Rate (unemployment) for August and Consumer Confidence (indicator of consumer confidence) for September – on Friday. Most preliminary forecasts are weak, which could negatively affect the yen. Non-Farm Payrolls publication on Friday may become the main economic event of the week in the United States.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Buy
|MACD
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
|Bollinger Bands
|Neutral
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 106,6
|Stop loss
|Below 103,9
