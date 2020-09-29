29 Sep

USDJPY Analysis: Preparing for the publication of the significant statistics

September 29, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

Preparing for the publication of the significant statistics

An upward movement signifies the weakening of the Japanese yen against the US dollar. This week, Japan will release various economic indicators every day. Tokyo Core CPI for September will be released on Tuesday, Retail Sales, Housing Starts and Industrial Production for August – on Wednesday, Tankan Large Manufacturers Index (indicator of industrial activity) for the 3rd quarter – on Thursday, Unemployment Rate (unemployment) for August and Consumer Confidence (indicator of consumer confidence) for September – on Friday. Most preliminary forecasts are weak, which could negatively affect the yen. Non-Farm Payrolls publication on Friday may become the main economic event of the week in the United States.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Buy
MACD Sell
MA(200) Neutral
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy
Bollinger Bands Neutral

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 106,6
Stop loss Below 103,9

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Financial News Forex and Currency News
Gold And Silver Follow Up & Future Predictions For 2020 & 2021 – Part II Sep 29, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - This second part of our research post on super-cycles and precious metals will present our expectations going forward for 6 to 24+ months.  In Part I of this research post, I linked a number of our previous…
It’s time for states that grew rich from oil, gas and coal to figure out what’s next Sep 29, 2020 - By Bradley Handler, Colorado School of Mines; Matt Henry, University of Wyoming, and Morgan Bazilian, Colorado School of Mines  - These are very challenging times for U.S. fossil fuel-producing states, such as Wyoming, Alaska and North Dakota. The COVID-19 economic…
Gold And Silver Follow Up & Future Predictions For 2020 & 2021 – Part I Sep 28, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: Uncertainty and cycle events will likely lead to continued Gold and Silver price appreciation until the cycle events end (likely in 2024 or 2025). The gold/silver ratio chart shows very clear levels of support and…