30 Sep

USDCNH Analysis: US continues to impose sanctions on Chinese companies

September 30, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

US continues to impose sanctions on Chinese companies

An upward movement means the correction and weakening of the Chinese yuan against the US dollar. Note that in the 2nd quarter of 2020, the yuan appreciated against the US dollar by almost 4%. This was its highest quarterly growth since the beginning of 2008. Before SMIC, the US had already imposed sanctions on China’s largest mobile phone and internet equipment manufacturer, Huawei, as well as about 50 other smaller companies. This could negatively affect on the Chinese economy amid its trade war with the US. Last week, US President Donald Trump said in a campaign speech in Pennsylvania that he would end the American economy’s dependence on Chinese goods if he wins the upcoming November 3rd elections. China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI and Caixin Manufacturing PMI for September are due Wednesday morning in China. They could affect the yuan’s exchange rate ahead of the long weeke nd of October 1-8 (Mid-Autumn Festival this year coincided with China’s Education Day).

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Buy
MACD Buy
MA(200) Neutral
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy
Bollinger Bands Neutral

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 6.85
Stop loss Below 6.74

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Financial News Forex and Currency News
Cycle Analysis and Projected Price Over Next 15 Days Sep 29, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Today Chris shares our Pre-Market Video Update that is usually reserved for subscribers of the Technical Trader newsletter service. In this Pre-Market Video Update, Chris walks through the charts of the S&P500, Gold, Silver, US Dollar, Bonds,…
Gold And Silver Follow Up & Future Predictions For 2020 & 2021 – Part II Sep 29, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - This second part of our research post on super-cycles and precious metals will present our expectations going forward for 6 to 24+ months.  In Part I of this research post, I linked a number of our previous…
It’s time for states that grew rich from oil, gas and coal to figure out what’s next Sep 29, 2020 - By Bradley Handler, Colorado School of Mines; Matt Henry, University of Wyoming, and Morgan Bazilian, Colorado School of Mines  - These are very challenging times for U.S. fossil fuel-producing states, such as Wyoming, Alaska and North Dakota. The COVID-19 economic…