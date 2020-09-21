UK banks to ditch clients across Europe

By George Prior

UK banks are “outrageously failing” many tens of thousands of clients across Europe as they plot to shut their accounts and cancel credit cards within weeks due to post-Brexit rules.

This is the damning assessment of Nigel Green, the CEO and founder of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest financial advisory and fintech organizations, as most of Britain’s biggest banks send letters to customers in the EU warning them that all services are to be scrapped unless they have a UK address.

Mr Green says: “Most of the UK’s main street banks are plotting to unceremoniously abandon their customers across Europe within weeks.

“Accounts will be shut and debit and credit cards voided – regardless of how much or how little you have in those accounts or how long you have been a client – as it becomes illegal for UK banks to service British customers living in the EU without applying for new banking licences.”

He continues: “Once again, traditional banks are outrageously failing their clients who now need to take urgent steps to continue to be able to access, use, and manage their money.

“The move by these banks will be a major inconvenience to many tens of thousands of Brits living in the EU.”

Before post-Brexit rules come into effect, those affected are being urged to find alternatives to avoid potentially serious financial disruption.

“I would urge expats to now seek a financial services provider that already operates under pan-European rules,” says the deVere Group CEO.

About:

deVere Group is one of the world’s largest independent advisors of specialist global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. It has a network of more than 70 offices across the world, over 80,000 clients and $12bn under advisement.