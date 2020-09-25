25 Sep

Twitter, Gold/Silver, Goodyear & Rolls Royce lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

September 25, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

Top Gainers – The World Market

Another aggravation of China-US relations led to the New Zealand and Australian dollars significant decline. China is the main buyer of minerals and agricultural products from Australia and New Zealand. US insists on China’s participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START III). The greenback strengthened due to the Fed’s announcement of a possible rate hike in the future, rather than waiting for inflation to reach the 2% target. The Fed also doubts the need to increase the volume of the current quantitative easing program.

1.Twitter Inc., 16% – an American social network

2. XAUXAG, 13.7% – Gold vs Silver — a gold instrument “Gold vs Silver”

 Top Losers – The World Market

1. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company – an American manufacturer of rubber tires for cars, trucks, buses and other wheeled vehicles

2. Rolls-Royce Group plc – a British manufacturer of aircraft equipment and power plants.

 Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDMXN, EURMXN – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the US dollar and the euro against the Mexican peso.

2. USDNOK, USDZAR – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the Norwegian krone and the South African rand against the US dollar.

 Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. AUDJPY, AUDUSD – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the Australian dollar against the Japanese yen and the US dollar.

2. NZDJPY, NZDUSD – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the New Zealand dollar against the euro, the Japanese yen and the US dollar.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

