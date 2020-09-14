14 Sep

This week in monetary policy: Poland, Armenia, Georgia, USA, Brazil, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, UK, South Africa, Russia, Azerbaijan & Mongolia

September 14, 2020

By CentralBankNews.info

This week – September 14 through September 19 – central banks from 13 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: Poland, Armenia, Georgia, United States of America, Brazil, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, United Kingdom, South Africa, Russia, Azerbaijan and Mongolia.

This week also features the OECD’s latest interim economic outlook on Sept. 16, with a summary on the OECD website at 09:00 GMT.
Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.
The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.

WEEK 38SEP 14 – SEP 19, 2020:

POLAND 15-Sep 0.10% 0 -140 1.50%          EM
ARMENIA 15-Sep 4.50% 0 -100 5.50%
GEORGIA 16-Sep 8.00% -25 -100 7.50%
UNITED STATES 16-Sep 0.25% 0 -150 2.00%          DM
BRAZIL 16-Sep 2.00% -25 -250 5.50%          EM
JAPAN 17-Sep 0.10% 0 0 0.10%          DM
TAIWAN 17-Sep 1.125% 0 -25 1.375%          EM
INDONESIA 17-Sep 4.00% 0 -100 5.25%          EM
UNITED KINGDOM 17-Sep 0.10% 0 -65 0.75%          DM
SOUTH AFRICA 17-Sep 3.50% -25 -300 6.50%          EM
RUSSIA 18-Sep 4.25% -25 -200 7.00%          EM
AZERBAIJAN 18-Sep 6.75% -25 -75 8.00%
MONGOLIA 18-Sep 9.00% 0 -200 11.00%

 

www.CentralBankNews.info

