This week in monetary policy: Poland, Armenia, Georgia, USA, Brazil, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, UK, South Africa, Russia, Azerbaijan & Mongolia

This week – September 14 through September 19 – central banks from 13 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: Poland, Armenia, Georgia, United States of America, Brazil, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, United Kingdom, South Africa, Russia, Azerbaijan and Mongolia.
This week also features the OECD’s latest interim economic outlook on Sept. 16, with a summary on the OECD website at 09:00 GMT.
Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.
The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.
WEEK 38SEP 14 – SEP 19, 2020:
|POLAND
|15-Sep
|0.10%
|0
|-140
|1.50%
|EM
|ARMENIA
|15-Sep
|4.50%
|0
|-100
|5.50%
|GEORGIA
|16-Sep
|8.00%
|-25
|-100
|7.50%
|UNITED STATES
|16-Sep
|0.25%
|0
|-150
|2.00%
|DM
|BRAZIL
|16-Sep
|2.00%
|-25
|-250
|5.50%
|EM
|JAPAN
|17-Sep
|0.10%
|0
|0
|0.10%
|DM
|TAIWAN
|17-Sep
|1.125%
|0
|-25
|1.375%
|EM
|INDONESIA
|17-Sep
|4.00%
|0
|-100
|5.25%
|EM
|UNITED KINGDOM
|17-Sep
|0.10%
|0
|-65
|0.75%
|DM
|SOUTH AFRICA
|17-Sep
|3.50%
|-25
|-300
|6.50%
|EM
|RUSSIA
|18-Sep
|4.25%
|-25
|-200
|7.00%
|EM
|AZERBAIJAN
|18-Sep
|6.75%
|-25
|-75
|8.00%
|MONGOLIA
|18-Sep
|9.00%
|0
|-200
|11.00%
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter