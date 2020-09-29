The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.09.29

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.16265

Open: 1.16699

% chg. over the last day: +0.25

Day’s range: 1.16607 – 1.16841

52 wk range: 1.0637 – 1.2012

The EUR/USD currency pair has become stable after a prolonged fall. At the moment, the trading instrument is consolidating. Local support and resistance levels are 1.1645 and 1.1685, respectively. Investors expect a debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, as well as updates on a new stimulus package in the US. Positions should be opened from key levels.

At 17:00 (GMT+3:00), CB consumer confidence index will be published.

We also recommend paying attention to the speeches by the FOMC representatives.

Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price is consolidating near the 100 MA.

The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, which indicates the bullish sentiment.

Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is above the %D line, which gives a signal to buy EUR/USD.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.1645, 1.1615, 1.1600

Resistance levels: 1.1685, 1.1715, 1.1750

If the price fixes above 1.1685, EUR/USD quotes are expected to correct. The movement is tending to 1.1715-1.1750.

An alternative could be a decline in the EUR/USD currency pair to 1.1615-1.1590.