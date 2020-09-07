The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.09.07

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.18483

Open: 1.18453

% chg. over the last day: -0.02

Day’s range: 1.18246 – 1.18462

52 wk range: 1.0637 – 1.2012

The EUR/USD currency pair continues to consolidate. The technical pattern is ambiguous. Financial market participants assess the US labor market report for August, which turned out to be quite optimistic. In the country’s nonfarm sector, 1.371K new jobs were created, which is slightly below market expectations at 1.400K. At the same time, the growth of average hourly earnings accelerated from 0.1% (MoM) to 0.4% (MoM). The unemployment rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2%. Investors expect the ECB meeting later this week. At the moment, EUR/USD quotes are consolidating in the range of 1.1820-1.1860. Positions should be opened from these marks.

Today, the news feed is calm. US financial markets are closed due to the holiday.

Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price has crossed the 50 MA.

The MACD histogram is near the 0 mark.

Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.1820, 1.1785, 1.1765

Resistance levels: 1.1860, 1.1890, 1.1925

If the price fixes below 1.1820, further correction of EUR/USD quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 1.1780-1.1750.

An alternative could be the growth of the EUR/USD currency pair to 1.1900-1.1930.