Stocks’ retreat persists

. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, jumped 0.6% Monday despite a report the Chicago Fed’s national activity index, which reflects overall US economic activity, fell to 0.79 in August from 2.54 in the prior month, while the federal government debt soared 58.9% to $22.58 trillion in the second quarter, after 11.4% gain in the first quarter. EUR/USD joined GBP/USD’s continued sliding Monday with both pairs lower currently. AUD/USD continued its sliding yesterday while USD/JPY reversed its retreating with both yen and Australian dollar lower against the greenback currently.