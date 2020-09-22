Stocks’ retreat persists

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.36% Hang Seng Index -1.01% GB 100 Index +0.25%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently ahead of Fed chair Powell’s testimony before the House Financial Services Committee at 18:30 CET today. US main stock benchmarks ended solidly lower Monday recording losses ranging from 0.1% to 1.8%. European stock indexes are edging higher currently after a sharp fall yesterday following reports a second national lockdown in UK was possible as new coronavirus cases rise 50,000 per day. Asian indexes are mostly lower today led by Shanghai Composite with Japanese markets closed for a holiday.