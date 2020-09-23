Speech by the US Fed Chair is expected today

The US dollar index is growing today for the third day in a row. The main reason for this is the Fed’s view that further quantitative easing is unlikely to provide significant additional support to the American economy. In particular, this was stated by Charles Evans – the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. He also added that the Fed could raise the rate (0.25%) without waiting for inflation to grow to 2%. Recall that in August, consumer price growth in the United States reached 1.3% on an annualized basis, and this is the maximum since January this year (before the coronavirus pandemic). The next Fed meeting, however, will not be soon – November 5. Now the dollar was additionally supported by excellent data on the secondary real estate market for August. Existing home sales reached the maximum of 14 years and amounted to 6 million. The third factor behind the strengthening of the US dollar index was the increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in France, Spain, Great Britain, and other European countries. This increases global risks and boosts the attractiveness of the greenback. Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (preliminary forecast is positive) report will be released in the US today, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a speech.