RoboForex Receives the “Most Transparent Asian Forex Broker” Award

Belize City, Belize, Sept. 29, 2020 — RoboForex , a company that provides brokerage services on global financial markets, was presented with the “Most Transparent Asian Forex Broker” award within the frameworks of “Global Forex Awards 2020 – Retail”.

Global Forex Awards organizers bestow honorary titles to the companies that demonstrate outstanding results in the area of providing services on the Forex market. By means of open voting, they choose more than 20 laureates on global and regional levels, each of which is nominated according to a territorial basis: Asia, Africa, the Middle East, or Europe.

“Global Forex Awards – Retail” are presented to the most successful forex companies and brands on a global and regional scale – the ones that implement cutting-edge technologies, provide the best trading conditions, use complex market research tools, offer “advanced” educational programs, and deliver services of worldwide standards.

Denis Golomedov, Chief Marketing Officer at RoboForex: “We’re very pleased to get an award in the “Most Transparent Asian Forex Broker” category. Being an international company, RoboForex particularly appreciates regional acknowledgment – it means that our clients recognized our efforts and the strategy we’ve chosen is right. This award is another motivation to become the best broker in each category”.

About RoboForex

RoboForex is a company, which delivers brokerage services. The company provides traders, who work on financial markets, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. RoboForex Ltd has the brokerage license IFSC 000138/107. More detailed information about the Company’s products and activities can be found on the official website at www.roboforex.com.