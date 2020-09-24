24 Sep

Research from a recent Silverfest conference

On September 11-13, Chris joined Chris Marcus of Arcadia Economics and some of the top silver bugs in the world at Silver Fest; a celebration of silver, silver investing, silver mining, and the incredible people that make the silver community as loyal, dedicated, and special as it is! Chris presented his latest technical analysis on silver with updated price targets and shared some knowledge on how we, as technical analysts, determine when to buy and sell the poor man’s gold. Even though this presentation is from a week and a half ago – the analysis remains in line with recent price activity!

CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW TO WATCH THE CHRIS’S SILVERFEST PRESENTATION

 

