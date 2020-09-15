15 Sep

Murrey Math Lines 15.09.2020 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

September 15, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD is moving not far from the “overbought area”. In this case, the pair is expected to rebound from 8/8 and resume falling to reach the support at 5/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at +1/8.

AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.

AUDUSD_M15
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after rebounding from 5/8, NZDUSD is expected to continue trading upwards to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 4/8.

NZDUSD_H4
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue moving upwards to reach 7/8 from the H4 chart.

NZDUSD_M15

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

