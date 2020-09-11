11 Sep

Murrey Math Lines 11.09.2020 (Brent, S&P 500)

September 11, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

Brent

On H4, Brent is trading in the oversold area. We expect the quotations to break 8/8, which may provoke further growth to the resistance at 2/8. The scenario may be canceled by a breakaway of -1/8, which will make the quotations fall to the support at -2/8.

Brent_H4
On M15, further growth of the price is additionally supported by a breakaway of the upper line of VoltyChannel.

Brent_M15
S&P 500

On H4, S&P 500 returned into the consolidation area. This makes growth to 4/8 highly probable. The scenario may be canceled by a breakaway of 3/8 top-down, which will bring the price deeper down to the support at 2/8.

S&P 500_H4
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel increases the probability of growth to 4/8 on H4.

S&P 500_M15

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

