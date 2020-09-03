03 Sep

Murrey Math Lines 03.09.2020 (USDCHF, GOLD)

September 3, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

In H4, the quotations have broken away 1/8 and are trading under it. This means they may further grow to the resistance level of 3/8. This scenario might be canceled by a breakaway of 1/8 top-down, which may lead to another decline of the quotations to the support level of 0/8.

USDCHF_H4
On M15, the upper border of VoltyChannel is broken away, which supports further growth of the price.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotations are trading near 7/8. We expect this level to be broken away and the price to fall to 6/8. This scenario might only be canceled by a breakaway of 8/8, which may provoke another wave of growth to all-time highs.

GOLD_H4
On M15, the lower border of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms a downtrend on this timeframe and high probability of further falling.

GOLD_M15

