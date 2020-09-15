Mongolia cuts rate 3rd time in 2020 to support recovery

Mongolia’s central bank cut its policy rate for the third time this year, saying this should help it meet its inflation target, ease the economic slowdown and support the economic recovery.
Mongolia’s central bank cut its policy rate for the third time this year, saying this should help it meet its inflation target, ease the economic slowdown and support the economic recovery.
Risk Disclosure: Foreign Currency trading and trading on margin carries a high level of risk and can result in loss of part or all of your investment. Due to the level of risk and market volatility, Foreign Currency trading may not be suitable for all investors and you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to invest in the foreign currency exchange market you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign currency exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor should you have any doubts.
All information and opinions on this website are for general informational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice.