Markets up in cautious trading ahead of ECB meeting

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -1.1% Nikkei Index +0.88%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed currently after a bullish run on Wednesday led by technology shares. The three main US stock indexes recorded gains ranging from 1.6% to 2.7% snapping a three-day selloff that a day earlier drove the Nasdaq Composite into a correction defined as a drop of at least 10%, but no more than 20%, from a recent peak. European stock indexes are mixed currently after a bearish session Wednesday as traders wait for the ECB press conference to see Europe’s central bank response to the dovish Federal Reserve policy shift to average inflation targeting. Asian indexes are mixed today too with Nikkei leading advancers after data showed Japan’s core machinery orders, a leading gauge of capital spending, rebounded 6.3% in July after a sharp fall in the previous month.