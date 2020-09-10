Markets up in cautious trading ahead of ECB meeting

September 10, 2020
Equity markets are mostly rising currently after a rebound on Wednesday led by large capitalization technology shares. Investors are awaiting the European Central Bank decision in light of US Federal Reserve adopting average inflation targeting policy.
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.2%
|GBP USD
|+1.6%
|USD JPY
|-0.14%
The Dollar weakening continues currently
ahead of the US Labor Department report at 16:30 CET expected to show 838 thousand Americans likely sought unemployment benefits over the last week. The live dollar index
data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slid 0.3% Wednesday despite Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey data showing US employers posted more job openings in July. Both GBP/USD
and EUR/USD
reversed their sliding yesterday with both pairs higher currently. AUD/USD
and USD/JPY
also reversed their sliding yesterday with the dynamics reversed for both pairs currently.
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-1.1%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.88%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed currently after a bullish run on Wednesday led by technology shares. The three main US stock indexes recorded gains ranging from 1.6% to 2.7% snapping a three-day selloff that a day earlier drove the Nasdaq Composite into a correction defined as a drop of at least 10%, but no more than 20%, from a recent peak. European stock indexes are mixed currently after a bearish session Wednesday as traders wait for the ECB press conference to see Europe’s central bank response to the dovish Federal Reserve policy shift to average inflation targeting. Asian indexes are mixed today too with Nikkei leading advancers after data showed Japan’s core machinery orders, a leading gauge of capital spending, rebounded 6.3% in July after a sharp fall in the previous month.
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.23%
|WTI Crude
|+0.45%
Brent
is edging lower today. The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that US crude supplies rose by 3 million barrels last week. US Energy Information Administration report on US crude inventory will be delayed to Thursday due to Monday’s Labor Day holiday. Prices rebounded Wednesday. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
futures surged: October WTI
jumped 3.5% but is lower currently. November Brent
crude closed 2.5% higher at $40.79 a barrel on Wednesday.
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.15%
Gold prices are pulling back today. December gold added 0.6% to $1954.90 an ounce on Wednesday.
