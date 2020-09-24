24 Sep

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 24.09.2020 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

September 24, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs. US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the downtrend continues. By now, EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern close to the support level. Considering the current descending dynamics, the pair may reverse and form a slight correction, which may be followed by further decline. In this case, the downside target may be the next support level at 1.1570. At the same time, an alternative scenario implies that the instrument may continue growing to return to 1.1755.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





As we can see in the H4 chart, the pair is moving close to the resistance level. After forming several reversal patterns, including Harami, USDJPY is expected correct and then resume moving upwards. The upside target may be close to the resistance area at 106.20. Still, there is an opposite scenario, which says that the instrument may continue falling and reach the next support level at 104.88.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURGBP, “Euro vs. Great Britain Pound”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the rising tendency continues. After forming several reversal patterns, including Harami, close to the support level and reversing, EURGBP has rebounded from the channel’s downside border due to a strong rising impulse and may resume growing to reach the next resistance level at 0.9300. However, there might be another scenario, according to which the asset may fall and return to the support area at 0.9075.

EURGBP

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Junior Explorer Reaches Critical Exploration Stage Sep 24, 2020 - Peter Epstein of Epstein Research examines the latest news from X-Terra Resources, including two imminent drill programs he believes "could be game-changers." Source: Peter Epstein for Streetwise Reports   09/22/2020  X-Terra Resources Inc. (XTT:TSX.V; XTRRF:OTCMKTS; XTR:FSE) has been flying under the…
Dollar Rallies, Gold Corrects Then Resumes Climb Sep 23, 2020 - Peter Krauth discusses what he believes is ahead for the dollar and gold. Source: Peter Krauth for Streetwise Reports   09/22/2020  After taking it on the chin for the last six months, the U.S. dollar now looks set to rally. Gold…
Gold Setting Up Just Like Before The COVID-19 Breakdown – Get Ready Sep 23, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  -  RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: Gold rebounded quickly and broke to higher prices after the COVID deep selling. Our Fibonacci support levels for Gold are resting near $1,885, $1,815 & $1,790. More downside pressure on price is possible, but if…