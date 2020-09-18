18 Sep

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 18.09.2020 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

September 18, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the sideways tendency continues; right now, the asset is testing the support area and forming reversal patterns, such as Hammer and Harami. Later, the market is likely to rebound from the area and resume trading upwards to reach the resistance level. In this case, the upside target may be at 1.3250. However, an alternative scenario implies that the instrument may fall and return to 1.3080.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





As we can see in the H4 chart, the uptrend continues. Right now, the pair is expected to correct from the resistance level with the target at the support area at 0.7220. Later, the price may finish the correction and resume growing to reach the resistance area at 0.7390. At the same time, the opposite scenario says that the asset may continue trading upwards without forming any serious corrections.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the downtrend continues. By now, USDCHF has formed an Engulfing pattern not far from the channel’s upside border. At the moment, the pair is correcting, after completing the correction, the instrument may resume falling towards the support area at 0.9010. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may grow towards 0.9125 before resuming the downtrend.

USDCHF

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Federal Reserve hopes years of zero rates will spur inflation – but there are risks Sep 18, 2020 - By Richard S. Warr, North Carolina State University  - In a healthy economy, prices tend to go up – a process called inflation. While you might not like that as a consumer, moderate price growth is a sign of a…
Silver Bulls Will Be Handsomely Rewarded Sep 18, 2020 - Source: Peter Krauth for Streetwise Reports   09/15/2020 Peter Krauth outlines the reasons he believes the price of silver will continue to rise. They say patience is a virtue. Well, if anyone is virtuous these days, it has to be silver…
Are the Gold Stocks Overvalued Today? Sep 18, 2020 - Money manager Adrian Day takes a look at the gold stocks and the senior miners, in particular and discusses whether they remain undervalued or whether they have moved too far, too fast. Source: Adrian Day for Streetwise Reports   09/16/2020 We…