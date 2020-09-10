10 Sep

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 10.09.2020 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

September 10, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the pair escaped the borders of the descending channel and formed a Shooting Star near the resistance level. The quotations now keep working off the signal of the reversal pattern. Next, they will most probably perform a pullback and go on declining to the support level. The aim of the downtrend is 1.3000. However, the price may still return to 1.3240.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





On H4, the currency pair keeps developing an uptrend. Near the support level, it formed a Hammer and started working off the pattern. We may suppose that next, after the correction, the pair will resume growth with the aim at the resistance level of 0.7345. However, the price may still return to the lower border of the channel. The decline will be aiming at 0.7190.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the pair keeps developing a downtrend. Currently, the price has formed several reversal patterns, including a Shooting Star, near the resistance level. In the working-off, it aims at 0.9035. However, the quotations may still pullback to 0.9190 before further development of the downtrend.

USDCHF

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News
FANG Index Nearing Critical Support – Could Breakout At Any Moment Sep 10, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: The washout-low price move in FANG stocks may present a needed rotation in price before another upside move sets up. Tweezer Bottoms pattern and RSI pennant formation suggest very clear support levels. Watch how Volume…
What to Buy in the Gold Correction Sep 9, 2020 - Bob Moriarty of 321gold highlights six of his favorite stocks that he owns and treasures as an insurance against financial chaos. Source: Bob Moriarty for Streetwise Reports   09/08/2020 We are in a correction for gold, silver and the resource stocks.…
Has the FTSE 100 really performed as badly this century as it appears? Sep 9, 2020 - By Enrico Onali, University of Exeter Apple has become the first company worth US$2 trillion (£1.7 trillion), meaning that it is now more valuable than all the companies in the FTSE 100 (they add up to £1.5 trillion). This is…