Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.09.2020 (AUDUSD, BRENT, USDCHF)

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7079; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7115 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6890. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7230. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7315.





BRENT

Brent is trading at 42.62; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test at the cloud’s downside border 41.95 and then resume moving upwards to reach 45.85. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 41.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 39.25. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 43.65.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9243; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9210 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9375. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9125. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9035.

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.