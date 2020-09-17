17 Sep

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 17.09.2020 (EURUSD, BTCUSD, USDCAD)

September 17, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1764; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1795 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1655. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1895. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1935.

EURUSD
BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 10886.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 10725.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 11345.00. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 10465.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 9805.00.

BTCUSD
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.3238; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3205 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3325. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of a Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3125. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3035.

USDCAD

