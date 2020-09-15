Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 15.09.2020 (USDJPY, USDCHF, XAUUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 105.63; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 105.75 and then resume moving downwards to reach 105.25. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 106.05. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 107.15.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9062; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.9080 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.8985. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9105. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9210. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the downside border of the Triangle pattern and fix below 0.9020.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1966.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1955.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 2005.00. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1935.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1910.00.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.