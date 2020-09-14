14 Sep

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 14.09.2020 (BRENT, GBPUSD, NZDUSD)

September 14, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

BRENT

Brent is trading at 40.18; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 40.90 and then resume moving downwards to reach 37.05. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 43.65. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 44.55. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the pattern’s downside border and fix below 39.45.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GBPUSD is trading at 1.2817; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2845 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2565. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2935. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3025.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.6694; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6675 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6755. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of a Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6635. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6555.

NZDUSD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Bitcoin to replace gold as top safe-haven asset within a generation Sep 14, 2020 - By George Prior Bitcoin will replace gold as the ultimate financial safe haven within a generation, predicts the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and fintech organizations. The prediction from Nigel Green, chief executive and founder…
Skyharbour Resources: Athabasca Uranium Story Ready to Run? Sep 14, 2020 - Jordan Trimble, CEO of Skyharbour Resources, sits down with Peter Epstein of Epstein Research to discuss the uranium market and recent developments at his company. Source: Peter Epstein for Streetwise Reports   09/10/2020  The gold price is 30% higher in the…
Look at This Big Reminder of “Dot.com Mania” Sep 14, 2020 - Here’s when a surge in IPOs tends to occur - By Elliott Wave International Let's pretend for a second we're trying to explain to an alien how the weather works on planet Earth. When the sky turns dark and cloudy,…