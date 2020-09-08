08 Sep

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 08.09.2020 (BTCUSD, BRENT, NZDUSD)

September 8, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 10215 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 10650 is expected, followed by falling to 8905. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The falling will be canceled in the case of a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 11205, which will mean further growth to 11955.

BTCUSD
BRENT

BRENT is trading at 42.19 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 43.55 is expected, followed by falling to 39.65. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The falling will be canceled in the case of a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and closing above 45.30, which will mean further growth to 47.25.

BRENT
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.6702 inside the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a flat. A test of the lower border of the CLoud at 0.6665 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6865. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The growth will be canceled in the case of a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and closing under 0.6610, which will mean further falling to 0.6520.

NZDUSD

