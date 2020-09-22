22 Sep

How to decipher recent market activity

September 22, 2020

By TheTechnicalTraders 

– Yesterday Chris Vermeulen, Founder and Chief Market Strategist for The Technical Traders, held two webinars and Q&A sessions with Adelaide Capital and RTD. These interactive sessions will help you decipher what has been happening in the markets over the past few trading sessions, and what to look out for next.

In this first Q&A webinar, Chris joins Deborah Honig Adelaide Capital to answer questions about the market over the past few trading sessions, what is going on with Gold, Silver and the Miners, etc.

CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW TO WATCH THE ADELAIDE CAPITAL Q&A

 

The second Live Q&A was held with Mike from Rethinking The Dollar. Chris shares how he sees both gold and silver going lower in the short term and why it has never been a greater time to get involved before the really big moves start.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW TO WATCH THE ADELAIDE CAPITAL Q&A

GET CHRIS’S TRADING AND INVESTING SIGNALS HERE

By TheTechnicalTraders.com

 

Opinions Stock Market News
How to decipher recent market activity Sep 22, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Yesterday Chris Vermeulen, Founder and Chief Market Strategist for The Technical Traders, held two webinars and Q&A sessions with Adelaide Capital and RTD. These interactive sessions will help you decipher what has been happening in the markets…
A Look at the Perilous Psychology of Financial Bubbles Sep 22, 2020 - Investors acknowledge a market bubble but optimism prevents them from seeking financial safety By Elliott Wave International The months before the 2000 and 2007 stock market peaks saw a measurable rise in news stories that used the phrase "financial bubble."…
Why do bankers behave so badly? They make too much money to ask questions Sep 22, 2020 - By Mark Crosby, Monash University Over the past 16 months journalists have been scouring through more than 2,000 Suspicious Activity Reports originally sent by banks to the United States Treasury, before being leaked to Buzzfeed and then passed along to…