How to decipher recent market activity

– Yesterday Chris Vermeulen, Founder and Chief Market Strategist for The Technical Traders, held two webinars and Q&A sessions with Adelaide Capital and RTD. These interactive sessions will help you decipher what has been happening in the markets over the past few trading sessions, and what to look out for next.
In this first Q&A webinar, Chris joins Deborah Honig Adelaide Capital to answer questions about the market over the past few trading sessions, what is going on with Gold, Silver and the Miners, etc.
CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW TO WATCH THE ADELAIDE CAPITAL Q&A
The second Live Q&A was held with Mike from Rethinking The Dollar. Chris shares how he sees both gold and silver going lower in the short term and why it has never been a greater time to get involved before the really big moves start.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW TO WATCH THE ADELAIDE CAPITAL Q&A
GET CHRIS’S TRADING AND INVESTING SIGNALS HERE