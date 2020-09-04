HK50 Analysis: Weak Hong Kong data bearish for HK50

Weak Hong Kong data bearish for HK50
Hong Kong economic data of the latest week were weak. Retail sales fell in July, consumer prices inflation reversed into deflation, balance of trade deficit was bigger than expected, and Hong Kong Private sector performance deteriorated in August. Thus, retail sales fell 23.9% over year in July after 25.3% drop in June. Consumer price index declined 2.3% over year in July after 0.7% growth in June. Balance of trade deficit was H$-29.8 billion after H$-33.3 billion in June when a narrowing to H$-27 billion was forecast. And yesterday Markit reported Hong Kong PMI fell to 44.0 in August from 44.5 a month earlier. Readings below 50 indicate sector contraction. Continuing weakness in economic activity is bearish for HK50.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 24468.6
|Stop loss
|Above 25196
