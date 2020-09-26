Gold Speculators sharply pared their bullish bets this week

By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

Gold Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large precious metals speculators reduced their bullish net positions in the Gold futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of Gold futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 219,060 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday September 22nd. This was a weekly decrease of -21,917 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of 240,977 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) sliding by -15,497 contracts (to a weekly total of 309,015 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) rose by 6,420 contracts for the week (to a total of 89,955 contracts).

Gold speculative positions fell sharply this week following three straight weeks of increases. The decline by over -21,000 contracts marks the largest one-week fall of the past eight weeks while the overall net standing dropped to the lowest level since June 9th, a span of 15 weeks. Despite the recent weakness, the gold position still remains bullish and above the +200,000 net contract level for the sixty-seventh consecutive week.

Gold Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of -266,408 contracts on the week. This was a weekly rise of 18,778 contracts from the total net of -285,186 contracts reported the previous week.

Gold Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the Gold Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $1899.30 which was a drop of $-58.70 from the previous close of $1958.00, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets.

