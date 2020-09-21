Global stocks are down

September 21, 2020
Equities are retreating currently after logging another bearish week last Friday. President Trump said Saturday he’s given his “blessing” to a proposed deal between Oracle and Walmart for the US operations of TikTok, likely to be based in Texas, after China’s ByteDance rejected Microsoft’s bid. Shares of Tesla gained 4.42%, outperforming market.
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.15%
|GBP USD
|+0.45%
|USD JPY
|-0.4%
The Dollar strengthening has halted currently
. The live dollar index
data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, edged down 0.03% Friday as the University of Michigan’s preliminary reading of its US consumer sentiment index in September rose to 78.9 from 74.1 in August, while US current account deficit widened to $170 billion from $111.5 billion in the first quarter. GBP/USD
ended lower Friday while EUR/USD
continued climbing as the euro-zone current account surplus decline to €16.6 billion in July from €20.7 billion was smaller than forecast, while UK retail sales growth slowed to 0.8%, in line with expectations. Both pairs are higher currently. AUD/USD
joined USD/JPY
continued retreating Friday with both yen and Australian dollar higher against the greenback currently.
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-1.5%
|Hang Seng Index
|-2.24%
|Australian Stock Index
|-0.71%
|GB 100 Index
|-3.27%
Futures on US equity benchmarks are down currently ahead of Fed chair Powell’s speech at 18:00 CET today. The three main US stock indexes recorded losses ranging from 0.9% to 1.1% on Friday. European stock indexes are extending losses currently after a bearish session Friday led by travel shares as more than 10 million people across northeast England are under lockdowns due to rising infection rates. Asian indexes are mostly lower today led by Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index with Japanese markets closed for a holiday.
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-1.67%
|WTI Crude
|-2.22%
Brent
is edging lower today after reports workers at Libya’s major Sharara field have restarted operations after National Oil Corporation announced a partial lifting of force majeure. Oil prices ended mixed last session as Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, collectively known as OPEC+, extended last Thursday the period during which countries that failed to limit production adequately in earlier months can make compensatory reductions. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
futures are lower currently after October WTI
edged up 0.3% Friday. November Brent
crude lost 0.4% to $43.15 a barrel on Friday.
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.17%
Gold prices are edging down today. December gold rose 0.6% to $1962.10 an ounce on Friday.
