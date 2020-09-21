Global stocks are down

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -1.5% Hang Seng Index -2.24% Australian Stock Index -0.71% GB 100 Index -3.27%

Futures on US equity benchmarks are down currently ahead of Fed chair Powell’s speech at 18:00 CET today. The three main US stock indexes recorded losses ranging from 0.9% to 1.1% on Friday. European stock indexes are extending losses currently after a bearish session Friday led by travel shares as more than 10 million people across northeast England are under lockdowns due to rising infection rates. Asian indexes are mostly lower today led by Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index with Japanese markets closed for a holiday.