Global stocks are down

. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, edged down 0.03% Friday as the University of Michigan’s preliminary reading of its US consumer sentiment index in September rose to 78.9 from 74.1 in August, while US current account deficit widened to $170 billion from $111.5 billion in the first quarter. GBP/USD ended lower Friday while EUR/USD continued climbing as the euro-zone current account surplus decline to €16.6 billion in July from €20.7 billion was smaller than forecast, while UK retail sales growth slowed to 0.8%, in line with expectations. Both pairs are higher currently. AUD/USD joined USD/JPY continued retreating Friday with both yen and Australian dollar higher against the greenback currently.