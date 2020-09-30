Global Stock Markets: Keep Your Eye on This Remarkable “Divergence”

Incredibly, the Stoxx 600 is lower today than it was in March 2000

By Elliott Wave International



As you probably know, a “divergence” occurs when one financial market behaves differently from a related financial market.

Such occurrences often portend trend changes, albeit, divergences may stretch out for months before a trend change occurs.

Remarkably, one global divergence has been unfolding for more than 20 years!

The September Global Market Perspective, a monthly publication which covers financial markets in Europe, the Asian-Pacific, the U.S. and other regions, tells the story with this chart and commentary:

Incredibly, Europe’s broad market has made no net progress over the past 15 long months, as this chart of the past 25 years shows. More incredibly, the Stoxx 600 is lower today than it was in March 2000, almost 21 years ago. Perhaps most incredibly, however, is that the great U.S.-European stock market divide has grown even wider. The S&P 500, in fact, has more than doubled since March 2000 and more than quintupled since the last financial crisis ended in March 2009.

Can this 20-plus year divergence continue?

Well, here’s what U.S. News & World Report had to say on August 4:

Europe May Finally Be Compelling for Investments

It’s time for U.S. investors to change their outlook on European investments.

On August 9, the Wall Street Journal expressed a similar sentiment:

Why It Might Be Time to Invest in Non-U.S. Stocks

U.S. stocks have been the better bet for a decade. With those valuations now so high, the question is whether it makes sense to shift some exposure overseas.

All waves may be categorized by relative size, or degree. The degree of a wave is determined by its size and position relative to component, adjacent and encompassing waves. [Ralph N.] Elliott named nine degrees of waves, from the smallest discernible on an hourly chart to the largest wave he could assume existed from the data then available. He chose the following terms for these degrees, from largest to smallest: Grand Supercycle, Supercycle, Cycle, Primary, Intermediate, Minor, Minute, Minuette, Subminuette. Cycle waves subdivide into Primary waves that subdivide into Intermediate waves that in turn subdivide into Minor waves, and so on. The specific terminology is not critical to the identification of degrees, although out of habit, today’s practitioners have become comfortable with Elliott’s nomenclature.

