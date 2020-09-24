Global equities’ retreat intact

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.1% Nikkei Index -1.11% Hang Seng Index -1.73%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently after tumbling on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve speakers confirmed interest rates would be kept on hold through to at least 2023 until inflation reaches 2% sustainably, though warning US economy was far from recovery. The three main US stock indexes recorded losses ranging from 1.9% to 3.0%. European stock indexes are mixed currently after advancing Wednesday despite a decline in euro-zone composite purchasing managers index to 50.1 in September from 51.9 in August. Both pairs are lower currently. Asian indexes are down today led by Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index .