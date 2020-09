Global equities’ retreat intact

ahead of the US Labor Department report at 16:30 CET expected to show 845 thousand Americans likely sought unemployment benefits over the last week, ahead of Fed chair Powell’s testimony before the Senate Banking Committee at 18:00 CET . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, rose 0.4% Wednesday despite a decline in Markit’s September composite purchasing managers index flash reading to 54.4 in September from 54.6 in the prior month, signaling a slower pace of growth, while House Price Index rose to 1% over month in July from 0.4%. Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued sliding yesterday despite Markit flash eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index’s rise to 53.7 from 51.7, while the services PMI dropped to 47.6 from 51.9 in September. Both pairs are lower currently. AUD/USD continued climbing while USD/JPY kept sliding yesterday with the dynamics reversed for AUD/USD currently.