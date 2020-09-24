24 Sep

Global equities’ retreat intact

September 24, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

Top daily news

Downdraft continues in stock markets currently after a slump on Wednesday as Fed chair Powell told interest rates would remain low until at least 2024 and “there is a long way to go” for recovery from the economic downturn. Large capitalization technology shares led losses with Apple falling 4.2% as UBS downgraded Apple shares to neutral from buy. Tesla fell -10.34% as Elon Musk said that some of the innovations showcased at “Battery Day” event were “close to working” and some three years away from fruition.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change
EUR USD -0.03%
GBP USD -0.07%
USD JPY -0.02%
The Dollar strengthening continues currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 16:30 CET expected to show 845 thousand Americans likely sought unemployment benefits over the last week, ahead of Fed chair Powell’s testimony before the Senate Banking Committee at 18:00 CET . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, rose 0.4% Wednesday despite a decline in Markit’s September composite purchasing managers index flash reading to 54.4 in September from 54.6 in the prior month, signaling a slower pace of growth, while House Price Index rose to 1% over month in July from 0.4%. Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued sliding yesterday despite Markit flash eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index’s rise to 53.7 from 51.7, while the services PMI dropped to 47.6 from 51.9 in September. Both pairs are lower currently. AUD/USD continued climbing while USD/JPY kept sliding yesterday with the dynamics reversed for AUD/USD currently.

Stock Market news

Indices Change
Dow Jones Index -0.1%
Nikkei Index -1.11%
Hang Seng Index -1.73%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently after tumbling on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve speakers confirmed interest rates would be kept on hold through to at least 2023 until inflation reaches 2% sustainably, though warning US economy was far from recovery. The three main US stock indexes recorded losses ranging from 1.9% to 3.0%. European stock indexes are mixed currently after advancing Wednesday despite a decline in euro-zone composite purchasing managers index to 50.1 in September from 51.9 in August. Both pairs are lower currently. Asian indexes are down today led by Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index .

Commodity Market news

Commodities Change
Brent Crude Oil -0.03%
WTI Crude -0.06%
Brent is pulling back today after reports Iraq expects to reach an agreement soon with the OPEC+ group over increasing Iraq’s crude oil exports. US Energy Information Administration reported US crude inventory fell by 1.6 million barrels last week. Prices ended higher Wednesday. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained: November WTI rose 0.3% but is lower currently. November Brent crude closed 0.1% higher at $41.77 a barrel on Wednesday.

Gold Market News

Metals Change
Gold -0.39%
Gold prices are extending losses today. December gold lost 2.1% to $1868.40 an ounce on Wednesday.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

Financial News Stock Market News
Junior Explorer Reaches Critical Exploration Stage Sep 24, 2020 - Peter Epstein of Epstein Research examines the latest news from X-Terra Resources, including two imminent drill programs he believes "could be game-changers." Source: Peter Epstein for Streetwise Reports   09/22/2020  X-Terra Resources Inc. (XTT:TSX.V; XTRRF:OTCMKTS; XTR:FSE) has been flying under the…
Dollar Rallies, Gold Corrects Then Resumes Climb Sep 23, 2020 - Peter Krauth discusses what he believes is ahead for the dollar and gold. Source: Peter Krauth for Streetwise Reports   09/22/2020  After taking it on the chin for the last six months, the U.S. dollar now looks set to rally. Gold…
Gold Setting Up Just Like Before The COVID-19 Breakdown – Get Ready Sep 23, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  -  RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: Gold rebounded quickly and broke to higher prices after the COVID deep selling. Our Fibonacci support levels for Gold are resting near $1,885, $1,815 & $1,790. More downside pressure on price is possible, but if…