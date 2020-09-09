GBPUSD Analysis: No-deal Brexit risk bearish for GBPUSD

No-deal Brexit risk bearish for GBPUSD
United Kingdom is far from reaching a trade deal with the European Union, moreover the UK government has announced it will publish today a proposal for domestic legislation that revokes the “political declaration” on international obligations with respect to Norther Ireland border signed with the EU a year ago. The EU accounts for nearly 50% of UK’s foreign trade. The uncertainty about a trade deal with EU weighs on British Pound. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to abandon the talks if no deal is struck by October 15. The downside risk of the prospect of no deal with the EU clearly outweigh recent positive UK reports such as better than expected nationwide housing prices rebound in August, as well as accelerating expansion in private sector activities as evidenced by better than expected Composite PMI report by Markit.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 1.2981
|Stop loss
|Above 1.3481
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com
