09 Sep

GBPUSD Analysis: No-deal Brexit risk bearish for GBPUSD

September 9, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

No-deal Brexit risk bearish for GBPUSD

United Kingdom is far from reaching a trade deal with the European Union, moreover the UK government has announced it will publish today a proposal for domestic legislation that revokes the “political declaration” on international obligations with respect to Norther Ireland border signed with the EU a year ago. The EU accounts for nearly 50% of UK’s foreign trade. The uncertainty about a trade deal with EU weighs on British Pound. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to abandon the talks if no deal is struck by October 15. The downside risk of the prospect of no deal with the EU clearly outweigh recent positive UK reports such as better than expected nationwide housing prices rebound in August, as well as accelerating expansion in private sector activities as evidenced by better than expected Composite PMI report by Markit.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.2981
Stop loss Above 1.3481

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Financial News Forex and Currency News
Has the FTSE 100 really performed as badly this century as it appears? Sep 9, 2020 - By Enrico Onali, University of Exeter Apple has become the first company worth US$2 trillion (£1.7 trillion), meaning that it is now more valuable than all the companies in the FTSE 100 (they add up to £1.5 trillion). This is…
Crude Oil Breaks Lower – Sparking Fears Of Another Sub $30 Price Collapse Sep 8, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: Breakdown in Crude Oil sparks talk of sub $30 price targets. Initial support likely near $32 to $33. Predictive Modeling suggests deeper price lows may be reached before November 2020. Have you been paying attention to…
Junior Precious Metals Opportunities for the Last Quarter of 2020 Sep 8, 2020 - Sector expert Michael Ballanger provides a Special Situations report on junior explorers and developers he expects will experience exponential growth in this precious metals bull market. Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   09/04/2020 It was in the last week of…