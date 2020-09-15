15 Sep

GB100 Analysis: Improving data bullish for GB100

September 15, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

Improving data bullish for GB100

UK economic data in the last couple of weeks were not as bad as feared on balance. While trade surplus declined a bit more than expected in July, the declines in both industrial and manufacturing production were less than forecast. And the GDP growth was in line with expectations. Thus, the trade surplus declined to £1.1 billion in July from £3.9 when a decline to £1.2 billion was expected. And the industrial and manufacturing productions declined 7.8% and 9.4% over year in July when 8.7% and 10.8% drops where forecast. At the same time the UK economy grew by 6.6% in July 2020, the third consecutive monthly increase. Improving data are bullish for GB100.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(100) Sell
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 6081.11
Stop loss Below 5780.24

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Financial News Stock Market News
In gold we trust: why bullion is still a safe haven in times of crisis Sep 15, 2020 - By Dirk Baur, University of Western Australia and Allan Trench, University of Western Australia “Gold” said famed investor Warren Buffett in 1998, “gets dug out of the ground in Africa or someplace, then we melt it down, dig another hole,…
It’s Go Time for Gold! Next Stop $2,250 Sep 15, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: Gold Pennant/Flag formation is now complete and setting up new momentum base near $1,925. Our Adaptive Fibonacci Models suggest support will prompt new Gold rally to $2,250. The rally in Gold will continue to extend…
President Trump and Crimes Against Humanity Sep 14, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - According to a new book, President Trump knowingly downplayed coronavirus risks.  As other critics have argued, his administration’s decisions represent crimes against humanity.   Recently, Bob Woodward, associate editor at the Washington Post and one of…