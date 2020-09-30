Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 30.09.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After forming another consolidation range around 1.1670 and then breaking it to the upside, EURUSD has almost completed the correction towards 1.1750. Today, the pair may fall to reach 1.1707 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1,1731. Later, the market may resume trading within the downtrend to return to 1.1670.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is consolidating above 1.2826. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and reach 1.2764. Later, the market may start a new growth to return to 1.2826 and then resume moving inside the downtrend with the target at 1.2715.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After completing another ascending wave at 79.97, USDRUB has finished the first descending impulse towards 78.44 along with the correction to reach 79.23, thus forming a new consolidation range between the latter levels. The main scenario implies that the price may break the range to the downside and form a new descending structure with the target at 77.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating; it has already rebounded from 105.70 and is now falling to reach the downside border at 105.33. If later the price breaks this range to the downside at 105.33, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 105.00; if to the upside – start another growth to reach 106.00 and then resume falling to reach the above-mentioned target.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After forming another consolidation range around 0.9241 and breaking it to the downside, USDCHF has completed the descending correction with the target at 0.9200; right now, it is consolidating below the latter level. Possibly, today the pair may resume moving upwards to return to 0.9241 and then start a new decline with the target at 0.9210.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After forming the consolidation range around 0.7070 and breaking it to upside, AUDUSD has completed the correction at 0.7148. Possibly, today the pair may fall to return to 0.7070 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.7110.





BRENT

After completing the descending structure at 41.20, Brent is expected to grow towards 43.00. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure to reach 41.82 and then grow to return to 43.00. If later the price breaks the latter level to the upside, the market may continue moving within the uptrend with the target at 44.60.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending structure at 1898.90, Gold is expected to fall and reach 1881.50. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the first target at 1906.10.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is still consolidating around 10661.00. Today, the asset may fall to break the downside border at 10510.00 and then continue trading within the downtrend towards 10000.00. If later this level is also broken, the market may move with the short-term target at 9600.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index is moving downwards to reach 3300.2. After that, the instrument may start a new growth towards 3383.4 and then resume falling with the target at 3202.5.

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.