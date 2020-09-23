23 Sep

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 23.09.2020

September 23, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1.1720, EURUSD has finished the correction to test 1.1736 from below; right now, it is still falling towards 1.1620. After that, the instrument may start another correction to return to 1.1736 and then resume trading within the downtrend with the short-term target at 1.1585.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GBPUSD is still consolidating around 1,2732. Today, the pair may continue moving inside the downtrend with the target at 1.2600. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 1.2800.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating around 76.00. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 76.65 and then resume falling to break 75.50. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 74.74 or even 72.80.

USDRUB
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After testing 104.81 from below, USDJPY is consolidating around this level. Possibly, today the pair may continue the correction to reach 105.44 and then resume falling inside the downtrend with the target at 103.25.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After finishing the ascending structure at 0.9215, USDCHF is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the pair may correct towards 0.9190 and then form one more ascending structure within the uptrend to reach 0.9230 or even 0.9240.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 0.7160, AUDUSD had broken this level to the downside and may continue falling towards 0.7100. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 0.7200 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7082.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

After finishing the ascending structure at 42.60, Brent is correcting downwards. Possibly, today the asset may reach 41.20. Later, the market may start a new growth towards 44.11 or even 44.70.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1892.60 to the downside, Gold is still falling to reach 1860.00. After that, the instrument may correct towards 1933.50 and resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 1850.00.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

After returning to 10550.00, BTCUSD is expected to continue falling to break 10220.00. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 9333.00.

BITCOIN
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

After finishing the ascending structure to test 3315.0 from below, the S&P index is expected to form a new descending wave towards 3200.8. After that, the instrument may start another correction with the target at 3230.3.

S&P 500

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Dollar Rallies, Gold Corrects Then Resumes Climb Sep 23, 2020 - Peter Krauth discusses what he believes is ahead for the dollar and gold. Source: Peter Krauth for Streetwise Reports   09/22/2020  After taking it on the chin for the last six months, the U.S. dollar now looks set to rally. Gold…
Gold Setting Up Just Like Before The COVID-19 Breakdown – Get Ready Sep 23, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  -  RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: Gold rebounded quickly and broke to higher prices after the COVID deep selling. Our Fibonacci support levels for Gold are resting near $1,885, $1,815 & $1,790. More downside pressure on price is possible, but if…
Why Arm’s sale to Nvidia has stunned the tech industry Sep 23, 2020 - By Hamza Mudassir, Cambridge Judge Business School Arm, the Cambridge-based microchip designer is a British tech success story. The firm designs software and semiconductors that are used in a multitude of consumer favourites, including Apple and Samsung smartphones, Nintendo consoles…