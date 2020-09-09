Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 09.09.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair keeps developing a downtrend. Today, it may test 1.1787 from below, then decline to 1.1745. Next, the pair may grow to 1.1787 again but then decline to 1.1710, at least. The goal is first.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair performed a wave of decline to 1.3000. At the moment, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.3040 and broke it downwards as well, suggesting an extension of the wave to 1.2922. Upon reaching this level, we expect a correction to 1.3200 to begin.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The currency pair performed a wave of growth to 76.36 and at the moment is trading in a consolidation range around this level. If the price escapes the range upwards, it may even cover 77.25. If it breaks the range downwards, a wave of decline to 74.80 may begin.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair performed a wave of decline to 106.00. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. If the price escapes the range downwards, it may go further down to 105.52. The goal is local. Then it may correct to 106.00, testing it from below, and then – decline o 105.40, at least.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair performed a wave of growth to 0.9180 and at the moment is trading in a consolidation range around 0.9177. Today, we expect the range to extend to 0.9198. In the case this level is broken upwards, the price may go on growing to 0.9260. In the case the price goes down to 0.9160 and breaks it downwards, it may further correct to 0.9130.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair performed a wave of decline to 0.7240 and traded in a consolidation range around this level. Today, the market escaped this range downwards. A pathway to 0.7170 is almost clear. Most probably, we might expect a technical test of 0.7240 from below and the continuation of the downtrend to 0.7170.





BRENT

Oil keeps developing a wave of decline. The market broke 42.50 downwards and reached the local goal of 40.24. Today, the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. If the price escapes it upwards, it may correct to 42.50 and test it from below. If it escapes the range downwards, a decline to 38.44 is not excluded.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold extended the consolidation range downwards to 1906.60 and today is aiming at the upper border of this range. The range may extend upwards to 1942.70. Then a decline to 1923.00 may follow. With an escape of this range downwards, the price may go deeper down to 1850.00. With an escape upwards, the growth may continue to 1968.68.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

The market performed a wave of decline to 9860. Today it is trading in a consolidation range above this level. It might grow to 10660 but as the main scenario, we expect the downtrend to continue to 9470. The goal is local.





S&P 500

The stock index completed the first wave of decline at 3330.0. Today, the market is trading in a narrow consolidation range above this level. In the case it escapes the range upwards, the asset may correct to 3460.5. If the range is broken downwards, the downtrend may continue to 3255.5.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.