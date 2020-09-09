09 Sep

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 09.09.2020 (GBPUSD, EURJPY)

September 9, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On D1, the quotations are developing a correctional phase after stepping over the long-term level of 61.8% and a divergence on the MACD. If we look at this movement as a correction of the whole preceding uptrend, then upon reaching 23.6% Fibo, the quotations will head for 38.2% (1.2688) and 50.0% (1.2446). After the pullback, another wave of growth to the current high 1.3482 will start and continue to the long-term level of 76.0% (1.3660).

GBPUSD_D1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On H4, there is a decline as a correction of the last wave of growth. By now, the market has dropped below 38.2% Fibo. The next levels of the correctional decline might be 50.0% (1.2868) and 38.2% (1.2722).

GBPUSD_H4
EURJPY, “Euro vs. Japanese Yen”

On H4, a correctional phase begins after the price tested the post-correctional extension range of 138.2-161.8% (126.38-127.59) and a divergence formed on the MACD. The wave of decline is nearing 38.2% (124.12) and may proceed to 50.0% (123.21) and 61.8% (122.29). The resistance is at the high of 127.07.

EURJPY_H4
On H1, we may see the wave of decline to 38.2% (124.12) in more detail. We may also see a convergence on the MACD, which may signal the end of the decline. The reversal of the local trend may let the quotations rise to the post-correctional extension range of 138.2-161.8% (126.38-127.59) again.

EURJPY_H1

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

